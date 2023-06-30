Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry22. Condensation ChemistryCrossed Aldol Condensation
2:46 minutes
Problem 22a
Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions. (d)

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
9:51m

Watch next

Master Crossed Aldol with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
09:51
Crossed Aldol
Johnny Betancourt
196
8
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.