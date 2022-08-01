General Reaction

Let's talk about a really efficient way to make primary means. And that's through the Gabriel synthesis. So, guys, the Gabriel synthesis is going to use a really weird looking molecule called potassium thalidomide. Now, I know that's like a lot of continents at the beginning, you could kind of get jumbled up there. But just consider the pH. Almost to be silent. It's Salome where it's like, I don't know you gotta You gotta move your lips a little bit weird on that one. Um, Anyway, the point here, being that you need to go to recognize this molecule, not necessarily draw it from scratch. Now, the potassium thalidomide is a secondary die. Am I that can yield primary means in much better yield. Now, obviously, um, I'm talking about something that we haven't mentioned yet and much better yields in respect to what? What? Is it better at making primary means, you know? Then then what's the other reaction that we're comparing it to? What I'm talking about here is ah mean alc elation. So if you haven't watched this video yet, it's fine, but basically amino population and Gabriel synthesis kind of our compare and contrast because They're two different ways to make primary means. And one of them is very inefficient amino population. Whereas Gabriel synthesis is much more efficient. If you haven't watched a me inoculation yet, then I mean, you can go ahead and review it, but just letting you know that's what I'm referring to. Okay, so this is gonna be really are ideal way to make specific primary means of our choosing. So what you do is you take your potassium Salome or just thala might in general, and you're gonna use three re agents you're gonna use K O H. We're gonna use and alcohol. He lied. So I'm gonna put here a primary alcohol. He lied. That's gonna become important in a second. So I'm gonna put here are ex primary alcohol. Hey, lad. And then finally, we're gonna use hydrazine. So it's N h two n. H two. That's called hydrazine. Okay. And effectively, what winds up happening is that these all sort of like their own purpose. Okay, the k o. H. Is going to turn deep protein ate the nitrogen. Okay, And it's gonna turn the thalidomide into what we call potassium Saleh mind. Okay, So, potassium Salomon would actually be what it's called after the first step. So it have an n negative K positive. Okay, now, this happens to be an excellent nuclear file, because if you think about it and negative, that's one of the strongest basis that there are that there is. So it's gonna be pretty good at de protein eating stuff, attacking stuff, etcetera. So I'm gonna put here strong nuclear file. Okay? What's great about that is that now I can react this with an alcohol. Hey, Lights, let's say a primary alcohol. Hey, lied like, here we go. Um, you know, a three carbon alcohol. Hey, lied. And what we can do, guys, is just a s and two. So this is just another s and two mechanism that you need to know. You can never forget the backside attack. So via s. And two, we can do a backside attack kick out the chlorine. What I wind up getting is I wind up getting and our groups now, whatever our group that Waas, let's just go ahead and draw three carbon chain there. But we've got a problem. We've got this great. Our group on the nitrogen eventually The goal of this is to release the nitrogen from the Salam. I'd I want to completely get rid of the fallow mine and just release this nitrogen. Send it off the solution. That's my product. But how do I unlock the nitrogen from the rest of the molecule guys? That's where the hydrazine comes in. And that's gonna be the complicated part of this mechanism. So I'm just gonna put here plus end to H four, right? That's the molecular formula for hydrazine. I'm sorry. My head's in the way. So just plus n to H four and what that's eventually going to yield is a product is this and with my three carbon chain, but now has two hydrogen. Okay, maybe thinking is that hydrazine to protein ate? Well, yes, it protein it's, but it also serves to completely unlock it from the fallow mine. How does that happen? We're gonna go to the next video I'm gonna teach you as the full mechanism so that you guys will not only have this is like the shortened version which should be sufficient for most applications if you just want to know how the reaction's gonna work. But if you're asked to give the full mechanism that we're gonna do in the next video, So let's go ahead and scroll down and do the full mechanism.

