(A true story.) An inexperienced graduate student moved into a laboratory and began work. He needed some diethyl ether for a reaction, so he opened an old, rusty 1-gallon can marked
'ethyl ether' and found there was half a gallon left.
To purify the ether, the student set up a distillation apparatus,
started a careful distillation, and went to the stockroom
for the other reagents he needed. While he was
at the stockroom, the student heard a muffled 'boom.'
He quickly returned to his lab to find a worker from
another laboratory putting out a fire. Most of the distillation
apparatus was embedded in the ceiling.
(a) Explain what probably happened.
(b) Explain how this near-disaster might have been prevented.
