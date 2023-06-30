Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and ThiolsNaming Ethers
5:48 minutes
Problem 14b
Textbook Question

(A true story.) An inexperienced graduate student moved into a laboratory and began work. He needed some diethyl ether for a reaction, so he opened an old, rusty 1-gallon can marked 'ethyl ether' and found there was half a gallon left. To purify the ether, the student set up a distillation apparatus, started a careful distillation, and went to the stockroom for the other reagents he needed. While he was at the stockroom, the student heard a muffled 'boom.' He quickly returned to his lab to find a worker from another laboratory putting out a fire. Most of the distillation apparatus was embedded in the ceiling. (a) Explain what probably happened. (b) Explain how this near-disaster might have been prevented.

Verified Solution
clock
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
15
Was this helpful?
1:32m

Watch next

Master How to name ethers using the common naming system. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
01:32
How to name ethers using the common naming system.
Johnny Betancourt
398
1
2
02:08
How to name ethers using the IUPAC naming system.
Johnny Betancourt
403
1
3
01:22
Provide the correct common name of the following ether.
Johnny Betancourt
344
1
7
01:49
Provide the correct IUPAC name of the following ether.
Johnny Betancourt
311
3
9
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.