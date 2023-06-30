Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and ThiolsNaming Ethers
Problem 14a
In the presence of 18-crown-6, potassium permanganate dissolves in benzene to give 'purple benzene,' a useful reagent for oxidizing alkenes in an aprotic environment. Use a drawing of the complex to show why KMnO4 dissolves in benzene and why the reactivity of the permanganate ion is enhanced.

