In the presence of 18-crown-6, potassium permanganate
dissolves in benzene to give 'purple benzene,' a useful reagent
for oxidizing alkenes in an aprotic environment. Use a drawing
of the complex to show why KMnO4 dissolves in benzene
and why the reactivity of the permanganate ion is enhanced.
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
126
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master How to name ethers using the common naming system. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt