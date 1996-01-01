21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Tautomers of Dicarbonyl Compounds
Pentane-2,4-dione (acetylacetone) exists as a tautomeric mixture of 8% keto and 92% enol forms. Draw the stable enol tautomer, and explain its unusual stability.
