21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Tautomers of Dicarbonyl Compounds
Problem 17
Explain why 92% of 2,4-pentanedione exists as the enol tautomer in hexane but only 15% of this compound exists as the enol tautomer in water.
