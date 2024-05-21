9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Alkynide Synthesis
5:23 minutes
Problem 9-13
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The fragrance of (Z)-1-phenylhex-2-en-1-ol resembles that of roses, with a delicate citrus edge. Show how you would synthesize this compound from benzaldehyde (PhCHO) and any other reagents you need.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
5
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos