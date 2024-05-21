10. Addition Reactions
Muscalure, the sex attractant of the common housefly, is cis-tricos-9-ene. Most syntheses of alkenes give the more stable trans isomer as the major product. Devise a synthesis of muscalure from acetylene and other compounds of your choice. Your synthesis must give specifically the cis isomer of muscalure.
<IMAGE>
