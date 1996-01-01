10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Halogenation
4:48 minutes
Problem 10a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(••) For the alkynes shows here, show the product(s) expected to form when treated under the following conditions: (viii) Cl₂ (1 equiv.). If you expect two products, show both. (c)
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
35
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Double halogenation of alkynes. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice