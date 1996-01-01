10. Addition Reactions
(••••) Trans addition is heavily favored for the addition of Br₂ and Cl₂ to alkynes. With chlorination, however, more of the syn addition product is formed. Rationalize this fact in light of your answer to Assessments 10.50 and 10.51.
