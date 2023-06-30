Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry1. A Review of General ChemistryHybridization
Problem 8c
Textbook Question

(••••) In addition to radicals, anions, and cations, a fourth class of reactive intermediates is carbenes. A neutral species, the simplest carbene has a molecular formula of CH₂ . (b) What are the hybridization and shape of the central carbon of CH₂ ?

