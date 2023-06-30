Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry8. Elimination ReactionsE2 - Anti-Coplanar Requirement
A chemist allows some pure (2S,3R)-3-bromo-2,3-diphenylpentane to react with a solution of sodium ethoxide (NaOCH2CH3) in ethanol. The products are two alkenes: A (cis-trans mixture) and B, a single pure isomer. Under the same conditions, the reaction of (2S,3S)-3-bromo-2,3-diphenylpentane gives two alkenes, A (cis-trans mixture) and C. Upon catalytic hydrogenation, all three of these alkenes (A, B, and C) give 2,3-diphenylpentane. Determine the structures of A, B, and C; give equations for their formation; and explain the stereospecificity of these reactions.

