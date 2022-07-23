Give both the IUPAC name and the common name for each alcohol.
(a) CH3CH2CH(OH)CH3
(b)
(c)
(d) (CH3)2CHCH2CH2OH
Give both the IUPAC name and the common name for each alcohol.
(a) CH3CH2CH(OH)CH3
(b)
(c)
(d) (CH3)2CHCH2CH2OH
Draw the structures of a homologous series of alcohols that have from one to six carbons and give each of them a common name and a systematic name.
Draw the structure that corresponds to the name provided.
(c) (2E,4S,6Z)-octa-2,6-dien-4-ol
Give each of the following a systematic name and indicate whether each is a primary, secondary, or tertiary alcohol:
a.
b.
Write condensed and skeletal structures for all the tertiary alcohols with molecular formula C6H14O and give each a systematic name.
Give each of the following a systematic name and indicate whether each is a primary, secondary, or tertiary alcohol:
a.
b.