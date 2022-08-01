The 18 and 16 Electron Rule Example 1

So here the example states, what is the electron count of the neutral transition metal complex of B R two? P D C 02. Alright, so first we have palladium as our transition metal, we have to give its electron configuration to determine the number of valence electrons it possesses. So remember, palladium has a unique electron configuration. It's just krypton four D 10. It has no s orbital electrons. Those two are promoted in order to completely fill up our d orbital's. So we have 10 d orbital electrons. So the valence electron count for palladium is 10 minus the charge of our complex. Here. It has no charge, we're told it's neutral, so it's zero plus the number of X Liggins, which in this case would be the two bro means Plus two times are elegans. Here we have carbon neal as our two elegans. So that's two times two. So here this comes out to 10 plus two plus four. So in this case, palladium is following a 16 electron rule. Now that we've seen, this one will move on in the next video to the second example. This one may not be what you think it is? Think of what kind of Ligon is? R E N. What is that abbreviation for? That's gonna play a role in terms of calculating our electron count for this particular complex. So come back and see how I approach. Example too

