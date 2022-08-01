The 18 and 16 Electron Rule Example 2

So this one is not exactly what you may think it is. So here it says, what is the electron account of the neutral transition metal complex of palladium? E N two. So remember E N is an abbreviation for ethylene dia mean, remember ethylene di amine is NH two CH two CH 2 and then another NH two. Here we have two locations for a lone pair. This is a by Dent ated Ligon. So we're gonna figure out what our number of valence electrons are for palladium. So it's still 10. That's not gonna change minus the charge, which is zero. Ethylene Damian is not an X type ligand. It's an L type Ligon. So X. Here is zero plus two times the number of L type Liggins. Now for the formula two times L type Liggins is based on the number of of lone pairs or electron donating sites on the L type Ligon. But this is a by dented Ligon. It has two locations that can donate electrons. So basically we have to buy dented Liggins. So that's equivalent to four L type Liggins Because there are four four sites total which we can have the donation of electrons through lone pairs. So this is actually two times four. So that's 18 for the electron count. So, again, going back to the original formula for electron count in the part of the equation where it's two times l type Ligon. That's based on the number of electron donating sites. So for Mono, dent ated, it would just uh still stay as one but for by dented, it be double double that. So that's why we have 18 as our electron count here. So just keep that in mind when figuring out the electronic count for any transition metal complex.

