12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Making Ethers - Cumulative Practice
Problem 58
The following pseudo-syntheses (guaranteed not to work) exemplify a common conceptual error.
<IMAGE of reactions>
(a) What is the conceptual error implicit in these syntheses?
(b) Propose syntheses that are more likely to succeed.
