11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
Problem 12-48
A possible alternative mechanism to that shown in Problem 47 for the monochlorination of methane involves the following propagation steps:
<IMAGE>
How do you know that the reaction does not take place by this mechanism?
