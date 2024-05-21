11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
Problem 4-3a
Each of the following proposed mechanisms for the free-radical chlorination of methane is wrong.
Explain how the experimental evidence disproves each mechanism.
a.
CL2 + hv —> CL2* (an “activated” form of Cl2)
Cl2* + CH4 —> HCl + CH3Cl
Verified Solution
