A student adds NBS to a solution of 1-methylcyclohexene and irradiates the mixture with a sunlamp until all the NBS has reacted.





After a careful distillation, the product mixture contains two major products of formula C7H11Br.





(a) Draw the resonance forms of the three possible allylic free radical intermediates.





(b) Rank these three intermediates from most stable to least stable.





(c) Draw the products obtained from each free-radical intermediate.