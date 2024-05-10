11. Radical Reactions
Allylic Bromination
4:50 minutes
Problem 4-46b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In the presence of a small amount of bromine, the following light-promoted reaction has been observed.
<IMAGE> + Br2 hv—> <IMAGE> + <IMAGE> + HBr
b. Explain why only this one type of hydrogen atom has been replaced, in preference to any of the other hydrogen atoms in the starting material.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
11
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 4 videos