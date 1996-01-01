Skip to main content
Predict the major, organic product for the following reaction. The figure illustrates a reaction in which the product has to be determined. The reaction contains two reactants. The first reactant has the following structure: A benzene ring is in a vertical orientation with C 1 occupying the topmost vertex. The ring contains alternating double bonds between C 1 and C 2, C 3 and C 4, and C 5 and C 6. C 2 is single bonded to B r. C 3 is single bonded to C 1 of a 4-carbon alkene chain depicted as a line structure using 3 zigzag lines. In the alkene chain, a double bond is present between C 3 and C 4. C 1 of the alkene chain is single bonded to C H 3 on the lower left and C H 3 on the lower right, each in the form of a line. C 4 of the alkene chain is single bonded to S n B u 3 above. C 6 is single bonded to O C H 3. The second reactant is P d (P P h 3) subscript 4 written over the reaction arrow.

