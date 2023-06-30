Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry1. A Review of General ChemistryFormal Charges
Problem 2g
Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecules. Be sure to calculate the formal charge of each atom as a way of confirming your structure is correct. [To assist you, the central atom has been bolded where you might have trouble figuring it out on your own.] (c) CF₄

