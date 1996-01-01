1. A Review of General Chemistry
Formal Charges
5:12 minutes
Problem 2k
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Draw the Lewis structure for the following ions. Be sure to calculate the formal charge of each atom to confirm that your structure is correct. (d) AlCl⁻₄
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
37
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Calculating formal and net charge. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 2 videos