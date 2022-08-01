Provide the mechanism

Alright guys. So what kind of alcohol? Hey, light. Did you get it? The end. What degree? Hopefully your answers. Tertiary. If you wrote a secondary. Ah, Kyohei lied. That means you forgot to do one very critical thing. Let's go ahead and draw the mechanism. And then maybe it will become more clear how this is a tertiary alcohol. In the end, my arrow comes from my double bond to my h. Okay, then I dump my electrons onto the br. So what that means is that I'm gonna get ah, Carvel cat. And that looks like this on my car broke out and is going to form in the secondary position. All right, And then I'm going to get a b r negative. Just hanging out. Okay, So my question is, what's the next step? The BR has to attack the Carl Acadian, right? Wrong. It turns out that because there's a carb Acadian, we have to be aware of carbo Catalan shifts. Remember that carbo cadenza going to shift? Any time that they can move to a more stable position by just moving one Adam over. So I've got two different directions. My car broke down. Could either shift to the right or to the left, but it's definitely gonna want to shift to the left to go to the tertiary position. Now, I do have a hydrogen attached to that carbon. So what that means is that this is gonna be a 12 hydride shift. So I'm gonna go ahead and draw here 12 each shift. And what this is going to give me is a new car will carry on That looks like this. Okay, now that I have the more stable carbo cat ion, now it's time to go ahead and attack it with my nuclear file. So I've got might be are negative. And I attack the positive. And my final product, like I said, should be a tertiary alcohol bromine. So that's what you should have gotten for your final product. All right, if the car will carry and shift confused you, that just means you have to brush up on shifts. Okay? You guys might be wondering, why didn't they draw the h at the end product? The H that moved? Because once again, h is our implied. So I didn't draw any of the h is at all I never do the first age, which was the age that would have attached Thio here. That's the one that came from the H from the age there, and they never drew the H that shifted because I can imply those. The only important thing is to draw the BR in the correct place, so hopefully that makes sense. You guys let me know if you have questions, let's move onto the next topic.

