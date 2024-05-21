9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Dehydration Reaction
Problem 11-27
When the following substituted cycloheptanol undergoes
dehydration, one of the minor products has undergone
a ring contraction.
Propose a mechanism to show how this ring contraction occurs.
<IMAGE of a reaction>
