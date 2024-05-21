9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Dehydration Reaction
7:23 minutes
Problem 39b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
HINT: Alcohol dehydrations usually go through E1 elimination of the protonated alcohol, with a carbocation intermediate. Rearrangements are common.
(b) <IMAGE> H2SO4, heat—> <IMAGE> + <IMAGE> + <IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
5
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 4 videos