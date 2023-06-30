(a) Outline the syntheses indicated in Solved Problem 18-2,
beginning with aldehydes and alkyl halides.
(b) Both of these syntheses of 1-phenylbuta-1,3-diene
form the central double bond. Show how you would synthesize
this target molecule by forming the terminal double bond.
