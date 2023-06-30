Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic AdditionWittig Reaction
Problem 18a
(a) Outline the syntheses indicated in Solved Problem 18-2, beginning with aldehydes and alkyl halides. (b) Both of these syntheses of 1-phenylbuta-1,3-diene form the central double bond. Show how you would synthesize this target molecule by forming the terminal double bond.

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Master Box-Out Method and Full-Mechanism with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Box-Out Method and Full-Mechanism
Johnny Betancourt
