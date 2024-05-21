13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing Agent
Problem 18-65
Which of the following compounds would give
a positive Tollens test?
(Remember that the Tollens test involves mild basic
aqueous conditions.)
(d) CH3CH2CH2CH2CH(OH)OCH3
(e) CH3CH2CH2CH2CH(OCH3)2
(f) <IMAGE>
