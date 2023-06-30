Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry16. Conjugated SystemsConjugation Chemistry
Problem 15
Classify the following dienes and polyenes as isolated, conjugated, cumulated, or some combination of these classifications. (a) cycloocta-1,4-diene (b) cycloocta-1,3-diene (c) cyclodeca-1,2-diene (d) cycloocta-1,3,5,7-tetraene (e) cyclohexa-1,3,5-triene (benzene) (f) penta-1,2,4-triene

