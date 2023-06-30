Classify the following dienes and polyenes as isolated, conjugated, cumulated, or some combination of these classifications.
(a) cycloocta-1,4-diene
(b) cycloocta-1,3-diene
(c) cyclodeca-1,2-diene
(d) cycloocta-1,3,5,7-tetraene
(e) cyclohexa-1,3,5-triene (benzene)
(f) penta-1,2,4-triene
