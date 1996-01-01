16. Conjugated Systems
Conjugation Chemistry
3:43 minutes
Problem 27
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Identify the isoprene units in the terpenes shown. In cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes, linkages can be formed between more than just C₁ and C₄ of isoprene. (a)
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
36
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Definition of Conjugation with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice