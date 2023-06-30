Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NASCarboxylic Acid to Acid Chloride
Problem 20
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of benzoic acid with oxalyl chloride. This mechanism begins like the thionyl chloride reaction, to give a reactive mixed anhydride. Nucleophilic acyl substitution by chloride ion gives a tetrahedral intermediate that eliminates a leaving group, which then fragments into carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and chloride ion.

