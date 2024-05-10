1. A Review of General Chemistry
Resonance Structures
8:10 minutes
Problem 1.8b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
For each of the following compounds, draw the important resonance forms. Indicate which structures are major and minor contributors or whether they have the same energy.
[CH3C(OH)2]+
[CH2CHNH]-
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:8m
Play a video:
12
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos