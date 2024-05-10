3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
Problem 2-46b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The following compounds can all react as bases.
CH3CH2NH2 <IMAGE>
CH3CONH2 <IMAGE>
NaOH
CH3CH2OH <IMAGE>
NaNH2
b. Rank the conjugate acids in the order you would predict, from most stable to least stable.
Verified Solution
