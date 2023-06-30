Acetylacetone (pentane-2,4-dione) reacts with sodium hydroxide to give water and the sodium salt of a carbanion.
Write a complete structural formula for the carbanion, and use resonance forms to show the stabilization of the carbanion.
acetylacetone (pentane-2,4-dione)
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
149
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The rules you need for resonance: with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt