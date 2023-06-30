Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry1. A Review of General ChemistryResonance Structures
Problem 4e
Acetylacetone (pentane-2,4-dione) reacts with sodium hydroxide to give water and the sodium salt of a carbanion. Write a complete structural formula for the carbanion, and use resonance forms to show the stabilization of the carbanion. acetylacetone (pentane-2,4-dione)

