11. Radical Reactions
Radical Reaction
Problem 11.64
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The human body can excrete drugs and other exogenous molecules by converting them into polar, water-soluble compounds by a reaction similar to the autoxidation described in Section 11.6. Why are the following drug candidate molecules susceptible to oxidation by this pathway?
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
15
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice