11. Radical Reactions
Radical Stability
7:23 minutes
Problem 11b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(••••) One danger associated with storing ether solvents is their tendency to form explosive peroxides when exposed to oxygen. Suggest a mechanism by which the hydroperoxide might form. You can assume the presence of X• to start the reaction.
Verified Solution
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
36
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The radical stability trend. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice