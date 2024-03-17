12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Naming Ethers
Problem 57
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
a. What is each compound’s systematic name?
b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.
7. <IMAGE>
8. CH3OCH2CH2CH2OCH3
Verified Solution
