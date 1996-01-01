6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
•CH3 + CL2 —> CH3Cl + Cl• The activation energy is 4 kJ/mol (1 kcal/mol), and the overall ΔH° for the reaction is -110 kJ/mol (-27 kcal/mol). b. Give the equation for the reverse reaction. c. What is the activation energy for the reverse reaction?
