Problem 4.38
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
a. Draw an approximate reaction-energy diagram for the acid–base reaction of phenol (see below) with 1-molar aqueous sodium hydroxide solution.
b. On the same diagram, draw an approximate reaction-energy diagram for the acid–base reaction of tert-butyl alcohol (see below) with 1-molar aqueous sodium hydroxide solution.
Phenol, <IMAGE> pKa= 10.0
Tert-butyl alcohol <IMAGE> pKa=18.0
