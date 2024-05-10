a. Draw an approximate reaction-energy diagram for the acid–base reaction of phenol (see below) with 1-molar aqueous sodium hydroxide solution.









b. On the same diagram, draw an approximate reaction-energy diagram for the acid–base reaction of tert-butyl alcohol (see below) with 1-molar aqueous sodium hydroxide solution.





Phenol, <IMAGE> pKa= 10.0





Tert-butyl alcohol <IMAGE> pKa=18.0