Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry24. CarbohydratesDisaccharide
Multiple Choice

Which of the following disaccharides represents an α(1→4) glycosidic linkage?

15
7:31m

Watch next

Master Disaccharide with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
07:31
Disaccharide
Johnny Betancourt
71
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.