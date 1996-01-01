4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Ring Strain
Problem 3.67
(••••) The normal C(sp³) - C (sp³) bond length is 1.54 Å. The normal bond angle for an sp³-hybridized carbon is 109.5° . The following molecule experiences large deviations from these normal values. Explain these deviations. [Molecular models would be helpful here.]
<IMAGE>
