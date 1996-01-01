Which conformation in each of the following pairs has the least strain energy?
(b)
(b)
(a)
Choose the conformation in each pair that is most stable. If both are equally stable, then write 'no difference.'
(a)
The normal C(sp3)–C(sp3) bond length is 1.54 Å. The normal bond angle for an sp3-hybridized carbon is 109.5°. The following molecule experiences large deviations from these normal values. Explain these deviations. [Molecular models would be helpful here.]
Cyclopropane (C3H6, a three-membered ring) is more reactive than most other cycloalkanes.
c. Suggest why cyclopropane is so reactive.