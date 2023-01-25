Draw a three-dimensional structure for each compound, and star all asymmetric carbon atoms.
Draw the mirror for each structure, and state whether you have drawn a pair of enantiomers or just the same molecule twice.
Build molecular models of any of these examples that seem difficult to you
e. Chlorocyclohexane
f. Cis-1,2-dichlorocyclobutane
