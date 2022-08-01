Reducing Sugars

So what is a reducing sugar? Alright, guys. So I made it sound really complicated in my last video. It's not there. Just specific rules. You need to make sure that you can be aware of the first one is easy. A reducing sugar is any straight chain mono sack ride. So literally it doesn't matter if it is an AL dose or key toast. If you see it in straight chain it for sure is a reducing sugar. Okay, so that takes care of a lot of your examples, But it could also be any cyclic mono sack, right? That's a ring Die sack writer. Sugar derivative that has a least one cyclic hemi a Seattle group present. Okay, so, Khenyeza towel. You guys should know that, But here is a reminder. Ah, cyclic ass. It'll would have our groups on both sides. So you have O r o r. Remember that a cyclic hammy a Seattle would have an o. R on one side, but then a free alcohol on the other and O h on the other side. This is basically present on a lot of different mano sack right sugars. Um, and if you have a Hemi as a tall present. That is a reducing sugar. Okay, now you might be saying, Well, why? What's the big difference? Why does it matter? Because guys, Hemi hospital groups can be hydrolyzed two straight chain sack arise, whereas a settles cannot. Once you're in the a settle, this is actually what we call a glycol site. Remember, like asides, guys or like specifically, like an oak like aside. Remember that you put the carbon on there, and then it's It's pretty much locked in place unless you reacted with a lot of acid and hydrolyzed it off. But a cyclic amines total is constantly hide relies ing back to the straight chain, whereas an oak like aside is not. So. That's why a cyclic amines. It'll will be a reducing sugar because we would expect that in solution, it's going to slowly hydrolyzed back into the straight chain structure. Does that make sense? Whereas the other one, as an oak like aside, it's locked into place unless we specifically want to hide, realize it with acid? Okay, so, guys, let's go ahead and do the next question. As an example,

