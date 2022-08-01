identify the following sugars as either reducing sugars. You could just write rs or non reducing sugars. You could just write N s. Okay, Um, guys, if you haven't taken the time to already solve this, I would encourage you to pause the video and try to solve it. But if you already have, I'm gonna go ahead and give you the answers now. Okay. So let's look at the very first one. The very first one actually appears to be glucose. You don't have to necessarily memorize that, but just it looks like glucose to me. So is that a reducing sugar or not? What do you guys think? Well, I do see. Ahem. Yes, to tell. It's definitely not straight chain. That's bad. So it kind of fails the first test. It doesn't have a straight chain, but to does it have a free heavy as a towel? Yes, it does that. Help me assess How would be right here. Okay. See how I have a carbon that has an O and O H guys. It's always gonna be the an America carbon. By the way, the numeric carbon has a heaviness. That's how this present. So then this would be reducing sugar. I'm gonna put our s okay. By the way, you might be saying, Johnny, aren't there lots of heavy as the towels on this molecule? Actually, no. There are no other Khenyeza tells. There are alcohol's even this is an alcohol, but it's not close enough to the oh, here to be a Hemi, a Seattle. So all these other ohh are just alcohol's. This is the only alcohol that's actually considered to be a Hemi. A subtle quote. So let's move on to the next one. This next one's tricky. So this next one is a dye sacha ride and die sacrifices. You don't need to know a lot about them yet, but we do need to know if it's reducing sugar or not. So is this Die sack writer reducing sugar? Does it have any free Hemi as a towel groups? Well, let's look at the left side of the sugar first. What I see is that I have this carbon that's the numeric carbon and that an American carbon is attached toe o r. And then oh, are right. This is an old like aside, This is a sugar that has formed an asset towel linkage. So is this a reducing sugar? What do you think? Do you e c and asked al right? So this would look more like this. So very commonly, a lot of students will say this is not a reducing sugar because it has an ass. It'll present. But that's actually the wrong answer. This is a reducing sugar. And why is that? Because, guys, we have to functional groups. Remember? I said you have to have a least one heavy hospital. This is not a heavy as it helps. So that part can't react with the Tallinn free agent. Whatever. But what do we have over here? Over here, we have a free hand me a towel. So since we have it, least one free hand me a towel on the entire structure. This would still be reducing sugar, so we would still right R s for this one. Tricky, right? This is why I wanted to go more in depth with you guys because reducing sugars are very commonly tested and you need to know what the tricks are to know whether one is reducing or not. So this, once again, is a reducing sugar not because of the first hospital linkage, but because of the second heaviest settle on this side. Now I'm gonna take myself out of the screen for the last one. So, guys, uh, this is a straight chain mono sacha ride. So is it a reducing sugar or not? By the way, I want to point out this is a key toast. Is that a big deal? Can you reduce a Can you oxidize Akihito's? Totally remember, I said, It's any straight chain mono sack ride. It doesn't matter whether it is a key toaster Ronaldo's, because I'm assuming that in base in the solution that's provided it's going to ta tum rise back to the Aldo's and then it's going to react with the oxidizing reaction. So I would also say that this is a reducing sugar. So so far, all three of her answer choices here we're reducing sugars, but they were all reducing sugars for slightly different reasons, and there were some tricks associated with, um, cool. Alright, guys. So I hope this made sense. Let's move on to the next video

Hide transcripts