Strawberry growers have used large quantities of methyl bromide (b.p. 4 °C) to sterilize the soil before planting their crops.
Like some of the freons, methyl bromide can diffuse up into the stratosphere, where it damages the protective ozone layer.
Agricultural chemists have suggested using methyl iodide (b.p. 43 °C) as a replacement for methyl bromide.
1. Why is methyl iodide likely to be more toxic to agricultural pests (and people) than methyl bromide?
2. Why is methyl iodide less likely to reach the stratosphere than methyl bromide?
