Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry7. Substitution ReactionsSN2 Reaction
7:12 minutes
Problem 6a
Textbook Question

Strawberry growers have used large quantities of methyl bromide (b.p. 4 °C) to sterilize the soil before planting their crops. Like some of the freons, methyl bromide can diffuse up into the stratosphere, where it damages the protective ozone layer. Agricultural chemists have suggested using methyl iodide (b.p. 43 °C) as a replacement for methyl bromide. 1. Why is methyl iodide likely to be more toxic to agricultural pests (and people) than methyl bromide? 2. Why is methyl iodide less likely to reach the stratosphere than methyl bromide?

Verified Solution
clock
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
17
Was this helpful?
8:33m

Watch next

Master Drawing the SN2 Mechanism with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
08:33
Drawing the SN2 Mechanism
Johnny Betancourt
946
7
27
11:57
Understanding the properties of SN2.
Johnny Betancourt
667
4
19
04:03
Ranking reactivity toward SN2
Johnny Betancourt
657
2
6
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.