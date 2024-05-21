7. Substitution Reactions
Nucleophilic Substitution
2:12 minutes
Problem 9-41b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The following functional-group interchange is a useful synthesis of aldehydes.
<IMAGE of reaction>
(c) Explain why a nucleophilic reagent such as ethoxide adds to an alkyne more easily than it adds to an alkene.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
7
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos