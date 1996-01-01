18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Limitations of Friedel-Crafts Alkyation
Problem 23.37
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In Section 23.7.4, we learned that Friedel–Crafts alkylation suffers from overalkylation. (a) Draw the product of a Friedel–Crafts reaction that resulted in three methyl groups adding to the ring. (b) Why is hard to stop at the addition of one alkyl group?
<IMAGE>
15
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Limitations with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice