11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
Problem 11.62b
Assessments 11.62–11.65 should be answered in order.
(•••) A halogenation intended to make compound A formed B instead.
<IMAGE>
(b) Suggest a mechanism that rationalizes the formation of B.
