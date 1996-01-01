13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Grignard Reaction
Problem 17c
(••) In lieu of quenching the product of Grignard addition to a carbonyl with acid, alkyl halides can be added directly to generate ether products. Predict the product and show the mechanism of this process.
